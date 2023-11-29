Winning the World Expo 2030 Seen by a Proud Saudi Crown Prince

HRH Crown Prince congratulates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on the Kingdom’s ‎win to host World Expo 2030‎

Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud extended congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, following the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s win to host the World Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh.

This comes after the announcement by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Tuesday, confirming Saudi Arabia’s bid as the winner to host the Expo from October 2030 to March 2031. His Royal Highness expressed his gratitude to the countries who voted for the Kingdom’s candidacy file and thanked the other two competing cities.

On this occasion, His Royal Highness declared: “The Kingdom’s win to host Expo 2030 reinforces its pivotal and leading role and international confidence, making it an ideal destination for hosting prominent global events, such as the World Expo.”

His Royal Highness reiterated the Kingdom’s determination to present an exceptional and unprecedented edition in the history of hosting this global event, marked by the highest levels of innovation. It aims to contribute positively and actively to a brighter future for humanity, by providing a global platform that harnesses the latest technologies, brings together the most brilliant mind,s and optimizes opportunities and solutions to the challenges facing our planet today.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister emphasized, “Our hosting of Expo 2030 will coincide with the culmination of the targets and plans of Saudi Vision 2030, where the exhibition presents an ideal opportunity for us to share with the world the lessons learned from an unprecedented transformational journey.” He reaffirmed that Riyadh is ready to welcome the world at Expo 2030, by pledging to fulfill the commitments outlined in the bid to participating countries, achieving the main theme of the exhibition: “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow — along with its sub-themes “A Different Tomorrow,” “Climate Action,” and “Prosperity for All,” — harnessing all potentials.

Riyadh boasts a strategic and vital geographical location, serving as an important bridge connecting continents, making it an attractive destination for major international events, global investments, visits, and a gateway to the world.

The Kingdom’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh received direct and significant support from HRH the Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, starting with the Kingdom’s official application announcing its candidacy to the BIE on October 29, 2021.

The BIE announced Saudi Arabia’s win after a secret ballot during the 173rd General Assembly of the Bureau meeting in Paris today. Saudi Arabia’s bid garnered 119 votes (out of 165 votes in total) from member countries, competing against South Korea’s Busan (29 votes) and Italy’s Rome (17 votes).