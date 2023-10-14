Vietnam Trains Upgraded to Serve Ha Noi – Da Nang Routes

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) has introduced two refurbished high-quality carriages on the Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng route starting from October 20.

The SE19 and SE20 trains have undergone extensive renovations to enhance the passenger experience, aiming to attract both domestic and foreign travelers. These upgrades include repainting, refreshed interiors and exteriors, new bedding, and adjustable air-conditioning systems.

The cabins and restrooms have also improved. The food service cabins have also been enhanced for passenger comfort. Passengers can now order local specialties via QR codes. The staff is well-trained and proficient in English, ensuring a high level of service.

VNR is also looking to develop local train carriage manufacturing and establish facilities for assembly and production, collaborating with foreign partners for investment solutions.