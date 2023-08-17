US Loves Canadian Visitors Who Love US

Canadian visitors can usually stay in US for 6 months without a visa. They must declare their intended duration of stay upon entry into US.

For the first time ever, the United States National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) released a new report that details the characteristics of the 7.1 million Canadian travelers who visited the United States by land in 2022.

“For the first time ever, the U.S. Department of Commerce now produces statistics on the characteristics of Canadian visitors to the United States. This provides critical intelligence to policymakers and U.S. businesses about this important international inbound source market for the U.S. travel and tourism industry,” stated Brian Beall, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism.

10 key highlights of the Calendar Year 2022 Canadian Overnight Land Visitors to the United States report are:

Top Source Provinces: Ontario (49.9%), British Columbia (15.7%) and Quebec (13.5%)

Top U.S. States Visited: New York (1.9 million), Florida (836K), Washington (785K), California (477K) and Michigan (463K)

Top Main Purpose of Trip: Vacation/Holiday (75.2%), Visit Friends/Relatives (19.3%)

Travel Party Composition: Adults Only (66.1%), Adults with Children (33.9%)

7.1 million visitors spent 61.7 million nights in the United States in 2022. Visitors from Canada spent an average of 8.7 nights in the United States in 2022.

Average Number of U.S. States Visited (2)

Top Types of Transportation Used in Addition to Private/Company/Rented Auto : Air Travel Between U.S. Cities (6.7%); Ride-sharing Service (5.5%), Bus Between Cities (4.8%)

Top Leisure Activities Engaged: Sightseeing (38.7%), Shopping (30.4%), Visit National Parks/Monuments (25.4%) and Experience Fine Dining (21.6%)

Average Per-Visitor Expenditure in the United States: $1,083

Average Annual Household Income: $87,214

Canadian visitors can usually stay in the United States for 6 months without a visa. They must declare their intended duration of stay upon entry into the United States.

In most circumstances, Canadian citizens don’t require visitor, business, transit or other visas to enter the United States from Canada but there are some exceptions.

Canadian permanent residents may need a non-immigrant visa to enter the United States.

Canadian permanent residents must obtain this visa from the U.S. authorities before entering the country. They must also have a valid passport from your country of citizenship.