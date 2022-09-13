Turkiye tourism hits the road

Organized by the Turkiye Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Beyoğlu Culture Route Festival will stop in five different cities.

The Festival venue is taking place in Istanbul, Ankara, Çanakkale, Diyarbakır, and Konya between September 16 and October 23, 2022. Organized for the first time in 2021 under the name of Beyoğlu Culture Route Festival and expanded this year with Ankara Culture Route, the Türkiye Culture Route Festival will this time offer a unique cultural and artistic experience with more inclusive and widespread events in five provinces from September 16 to October 23 in Istanbul, Ankara, Çanakkale, Diyarbakır and Konya.

Overall, the events will involve nearly 15,000 artists and include over 3,000 events ranging from arts to cinema, literature to dance, music to digital arts, suited to everyone’s tastes and interests.

“The goal of the Türkiye Culture Route Festivals is to bring the country’s cultural heritage to the world stage and make culture and art accessible to all.

“The initiative will continue its promotion as per 2021 plan with Beyoğlu Cultural Route, developing cultural routes in other cities and involving a wider audience,” said Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey.

More than 100 events in Çanakkale

The Troia Cultural Route Festival, which will be held in Çanakkale from September 16-25, will bring together more than 100 events including exhibitions, concerts, conferences and workshops. More than 1,000 artists will participate in the events organized in over 40 locations.

The excitement of the festival will continue for 23 days in Istanbul and Ankara.

The Beyoğlu and Ankara Culture Route Festivals will be held simultaneously from October 1-23. More than 6,000 artists in 46 different locations will meet art lovers at more than 1,000 events at the Beyoğlu Culture Route Festival. A rich cultural and artistic offer will also characterize Ankara’s Beyoğlu Culture Route Festival, where more than 500 events will take place with the participation of nearly 5000 artists in 70 different locations on a 5.7 kilometer itinerary in Ankara’s Ulus district.

500 events in Diyarbakır

More than 2,000 artists and 500 events will bring Turkey’s cultural and artistic wealth to the world from Diyarbakır to the Sur Cultural Route Festival, which will take place from October 8-16.

The meeting point of mystical music in the world

The 19th Konya International Mystical Music Festival, included among the festivals of the Türkiye Culture Route, will also take art lovers to different worlds.

Musicians from Turkey, Spain, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Germany, Uzbekistan, India and Iran will perform at the festival, which will take place from September 22-30 as part of the 815th anniversary of the birth of Mevlana Celaleddin Rumi.

