TravelTalkRadio host Sandy Dhuyvetter is now a Folk Music Star

When a media star in the travel and tourism world becomes a musician, it not only demonstrates the strong connection between travel, tourism, and music.

Former host of TravelTalkRadio, Sandy Dhuyvetter moved from California to Leelanau County, Michigan, to become a folk country-western mix music star featuring tunes from all over the world, Edelweiss included.

Sandy Dhuyvetter, also an artist announced a collaboration with New Hero Pictures to produce her new music video. The duo of AllMusicConsidered reproduced one of their favorite tunes by James McMurtry’s song If It Don’t Bleed. Lyrics are sung by George Powell, who plays the mandolin with Sandy Dhuyvetter on the accordion. Sandy and George are also Twitch musicians who play 3 streams per week on twitch with 12,000 followers.

George Powell said, “James McMurty is an amazing songwriter and we are so happy to use this song in our first music video. Chris and Lydia from New Hero Pictures brought their creativity to the table and enhanced the music with the backdrop of our beautiful area here in Leelanau County, Michigan.

The 5-minute video was directed and produced by New Hero Pictures out of Northport, MI. The production company has been in the business of creating films for the big screen, commercials for individuals and businesses, and music video production for artists in the area.

Lydia Woodruff, co-founder of New Hero Pictures said “Sandy and George have this magic about them that translates in everything they do. It was such an eye-opening experience to work with them on this, see their process, and help share it with the world. They are known and respected locally, playing music live at shows, and internationally through their Twitch Channel. They are doing huge things in a small town, and we love to see that.”

Chris Jones, co-founder of New Hero Pictures commented: “I moved here from El Paso, TX just last year, and the art scene here is so alive and inspiring. I’m so honored and blessed to have worked with George and Sandy, and we’re always ready for the next one.”

The AllMusicConsidered music video is available on YouTube.

New Hero Pictures was founded by Christopher Jones and Lydia Keen who run the production house in Michigan. They specialize in Filmmaking, Music Videos, TV Commercials, Photography, and Web Design.

New Hero Pictures recently released a film called “Protect and Serve” where they both produced and starred. Their next project “Follow the Art” is in Pre-Production and will begin filming in June of 2022. For more information on their services please contact them at Info@NewHeroPictures.com

AllMusicConsidered

Sandy Dhuyvetter and George Powell are a duo in life and music. Sandy plays accordion and George mandolin. Building Bridges by sharing music around the world is a goal of Sandy and Georges. The pair play at live venues and online. The Twitch.tv platform has proved to be a successful vehicle where the duo has attracted 12,000 followers and played 1000 hours to countries all over the world. The AllMusicChannel continues to attract new listeners weekly to the 3-hour programs that air 3 times each week.