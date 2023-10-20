Transat Chief Financial Officer Steps Down

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Transat A.T. announced his intention to step down from his position on December 15, 2023, to pursue another career opportunity.

He will remain in his role to ensure a smooth transition, including through the announcement of the Company’s results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023.

The Corporation has commenced a formal search process for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel, operating as an air carrier under the Air Transat brand.