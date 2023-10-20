Airline News Canada Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief People in Travel and Tourism Short News

Transat Chief Financial Officer Steps Down

25 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Transat A.T. announced his intention to step down from his position on December 15, 2023, to pursue another career opportunity.

He will remain in his role to ensure a smooth transition, including through the announcement of the Company’s results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023.

The Corporation has commenced a formal search process for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel, operating as an air carrier under the Air Transat brand.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

