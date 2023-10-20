Tourism Seychelles Participates in TTG Travel Experience: Italy Says Yes to Travel

Seychelles was well represented with a dedicated branded stand and a delegation led by the Tourism Seychelles Director-General for Destination Marketing, Ms. Bernadette Willemin, alongside Italy’s Marketing Representative, Ms. Danielle Di Gianvito and Marketing Executive Yasmine Pocetti. They were joined by representatives of Creole Travel Services, Hilton Seychelles, Mason’s Travel, Paradise Sun Hotel and Savoy Seychelles Resort & Spa.

The fair encompassed various aspects of the travel industry, including transport, hospitality, supplies, furnishing, and outdoor and green space design. TTG registered a consistent positive trend in attendance from the international and Italian tourist market, with a 19% increase in professional visitors compared to 2022.TTG Travel Experience has established itself as the most significant B2B event in Italy for the international tourism industry, with 2,700 exhibiting brands. This sentiment was echoed by the Italian Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, who participated in the fair’s inaugural ceremony.

The fair received exceptional media visibility, with over 270 million gross contacts achieved. Seychelles received significant coverage in trade magazines and on Condé Nast Traveller, the event’s media partner.

A thousand foreign buyers from 62 countries attended the fair over the three days, 58% coming from Europe and 42% from the rest of the world, by virtue of the partnership with the Italian trade Agency, in particular for the new InOut format.

TTG’s 2023 theme, “Utopia,” focused on redefining tourism in line with evolving traveler values. It emphasized sustainability, not just as an escape but as a response to contemporary challenges. This theme was central to the majority of the three-day events, with over 200 sessions in nine arenas featuring 250+ speakers. Topics ranged from digital technologies and the metaverse to space travel and consumer market insights.

Alongside the most representative trade associations, as well as members from ASTOI, FTO and Fiavet, many National Tourist Boards were present to strengthen the Italian tourism networks. For Seychelles, the event provided an excellent platform to reinforce existing relationships and forge new ties with the Italian tour operators and travel agencies.

Speaking about the fair, Ms. Bernadette Willemin, Director General, remarked:

“TTG proved to be a remarkable occasion for our destination.”

“It was evident that the Italian market had been longing for the captivating warmth of our Creole culture. While our loyal trade partners continued to extend their unwavering support, we were delighted by the enthusiastic attention we received from the media. This sustained interest holds the promise of becoming a guiding light, casting Seychelles into the limelight of the Italian media, and heralding a new era of increased awareness and unmatched charm for our destination.”

Tourism Seychelles eagerly anticipates the participation of the entire Italian and international tourism industry at the next edition, scheduled for October 9 to 11, 2024.