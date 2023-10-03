Tourism Seychelles Hosts Successful Seychelles Day Workshop in Rome

Tourism Seychelles representative office in Italy joined forces with some of the leading partners on the market to showcase to the travel agents a wide selection of services and accommodations available for the destination as well as tour operators’ itineraries and offers.

Participating companies included Alidays Travel Experiences, Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas, Club Med, Constance Hotels & Resorts, Creo, Glamour Tour Operator, Going, I viaggi dell’Airone, Idee per Viaggiare, Mason’s Travel, Naar, Paradise Sun Praslin Seychelles, Quality Group – Il Diamante, Raffles, Silverpearl, Turisanda – Presstour, Turkish Airlines, and Volonline.

Ms. Danielle Di Gianvito, market representative, and Ms. Yasmine Pocetti, senior marketing executive, represented the destination on behalf of Tourism Seychelles.

The primary objective of the workshop was to engage with high-performing travel agencies from central Italy, provide updates on the destination, offer training for newcomers, and reward participants with an exclusive event centered around Seychelles. The workshop ended with a raffle with exciting prizes, such as excursions, discount vouchers and hotel nights, allowing the lucky winners the opportunity to discover the beauty of Seychelles in person.

In addition, the workshop aimed to strengthen connections between local trade partners and amongst partners themselves. The initial part of the activity was dedicated to networking between Tour Operators, hoteliers, Destination Management Companies (DMCs) and airlines to better plan the destination programs and offers.

The Seychelles Day workshop achieved significant success in terms of enhancing brand visibility within the industry and increasing the number of travel agents knowledgeable about Seychelles.

This improved understanding of the destination will empower travel agencies to confidently promote Seychelles and tailor their offerings to meet the unique needs of their clients, ultimately boosting sales.

The Italian market continues to be a prominent force for Seychelles, with 14,486 arrivals recorded up to week 38 of 2023, reflecting a 6% increase over the previous year’s figures.

Tourism Seychelles remains committed to promoting the destination by engaging both trade and consumers in various in-person and digital activities. Earlier this month, a round table with some of the main operators, airlines and hoteliers was organized to better understand the latest Italian market trends, and from 11th to 13th October, Seychelles will be at the TTG trade fair to meet the trade community and start planning for 2024.