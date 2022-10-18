Tourism promotion campaign launched in Europe

A tourism promotion campaign organized by the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has kicked off in Europe in a bid to boost tourist numbers.

This campaign will also educate Europeans on the Kingdom’s touristic features, Minister of Tourism and JTB Chairman Nayef Al Fayez announced Wednesday.

In a JTB statement, Fayez underlined the significance of the campaign, which will run through October and next November, especially during this time of year when the tourism season begins in areas of mild temperature in the Kingdom, and its effect on the expected number of tourists.

The JTB launched the campaign in Britain, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, and Holland to promote Jordan’s new tourism identity: The Kingdom of Time.

This new identity showcases Jordan as a tourist destination and expresses its tourism character, aspirations, achievements, and vision, said Managing Director of JTB Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat.

The promotion campaign in these countries also highlights Royal Jordanian as the national carrier, he added, noting that it also included advertisements on public transportation vehicles and in shopping centers, bus stops, and metro stations, in addition to billboards in bustling areas such as the Duomo in Milan, Italy, and Manchester Piccadilly station in the United Kingdom.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

About the Jordan Tourism Board North America

The Jordan Tourism Board North America (JTBNA), a division of Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), was officially launched in 1997 to create awareness, position and market Jordan in North America. JTBNA follows the guidelines of the National Tourism Strategy and has offices in Washington D.C., Dallas and Canada and represents Jordan in trade, consumer and media events.

This webpage has been created to present you with all marketing activities, press resources, promotional materials, and partnership opportunities we have available for our North America travel industry partners, in an effort to enhance your business to Jordan, increase exposure to your brand and keep you up-to-date with the latest news and updates on tourism developments, events and much more.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News