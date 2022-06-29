Jordan to host 1st edition of City Talk Gathering next October

More than 500 influencers and media professionals meet to discuss recent developments in the influencer marketing industry

The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) announced its entry into a strategic partnership with OMNES Media to host the Arab Influencers Gathering, ‘City Talk’, next October at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre in the Dead Sea, Jordan.

The announcement came during a meeting held by the JTB with OMNES Media at the JTB’s headquarters in the capital, Amman, during which the strategic partnership agreement was signed by Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of JTB, and Mr. Fahed Aldeeb, CEO of OMNES Media.

Scheduled to be held from October 2-5, 2022, City Talk will bring together more than 500 social media influencers and specialists in the influencer marketing industry from different countries of the Arab world to review and discuss the industry’s recent and most important developments. It features 6 panel discussions and 6 workshops, in addition to daily meetings with the most prominent influential Arab personalities in order to come up with recommendations and solutions to many of the issues under discussion.

The gathering will also organize a field tour to a number of tourist facilities and destinations in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which the JTB will shed light on the historical, natural and cultural heritage of these destinations, which will provide rich material for the participating influencers.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat said:

“We are honored to host City Talk at the Dead Sea, one of the most important tourist destinations at the local and international levels.”

“Organizing this prestigious event is in line with the JTB’s strategy to support conference and exhibition tourism by hosting the most prominent regional and global events and harnessing such events in promoting Jordan and its unique tourist destinations.”

The gathering will provide rich content with information and experiences related to the influencer marketing industry through working papers, presentations and panel discussions that will be presented by speakers, exhibitors and participants on many related topics. “The event is an opportunity for fruitful cooperation and exchange of experiences between the various groups of attendees from inside and outside Jordan,” Arabiyat added.

For his part, Fahed Aldeeb said: “We are pleased to launch the 1st edition of City Talk, the Arab Influencers Gathering, from Jordan, in cooperation with the JTB, and we look forward to promote Jordan as a destination for all social influencers and specialists and those interested in influencer marketing industry at the Arab level.”

The CEO of OMNES Media, the organizer of the gathering, added: “City Talk serves as a specialized platform for Arab influencers of all levels and specializations. It will be presented with Arabic content, and will tackle many important topics, in addition to highlighting the latest developments and the most important challenges of this industry from the perspective of the influencer, brands and agencies.”

City Talk is scheduled to be organized annually in a different Arab city each year with the aim of getting acquainted with the latest developments in the influencer marketing industry and opening up prospects for cooperation between the various parties, as well as promoting the host country through the participating influencers from different countries of the Arab world. The event will be broadcast free of charge via the forum’s digital platform and social media networks.

