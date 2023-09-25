Toronto City Airport Installs Electric Bus Charging

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport buses roll toward zero emissions as the installation of the infrastructure to charge new electric shuttles operated by Nieuport Aviation to connect Billy Bishop Airport passengers, employees, and community members from Union Station to the downtown airport has been completed.

Today’s announcement by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) subsidiary PowerON, which was selected to install the necessary charging infrastructure to green the airport’s shuttle operation,is the latest in a series of initiatives to reduce carbon emissions associated with accessing the airport.

This project, including chargers at the main pavilion where the airport’s complimentary shuttle bus picks up and drops off passengers, as well as on the island where the airport terminal is located, is now complete, ahead of time and under budget.