The Jakarta – Bandung Billion Dollar Chinese High-Speed Train

The launch of a Chinese-funded rail project in Indonesia is delayed due to safety concerns.

The $7.3 billion 88-mile (142 km) train line between the Indonesian Capital City Jakarta and Bandung is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The train was supposed to be completed already in 2019.

A trial set for August is now delayed until September, but the full launch is still set for October 1, while the transport ministry is working to get the necessary safety certificates on time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the Indonesian leader’s trip to China last month that both countries must ensure the project adheres to high standards as it nears completion.