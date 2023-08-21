Southern California Today: Hurricane Hilary, Earthquakes & Mud

A 5.1 earthquake and a tropical storm and Hurricane Hillary on the same day. This is today in Southern California.

The center of Hurricane Hilary has officially crossed into California. A State of Emergency is in effect for the State. The storm is expected to continue northward toward Nevada.

Rancho Mirage is a tourist town with luxury hotels, a desert climate, and attractions. The city is in Riverside County, California, in the United States. The population was 16,999 at the 2020 census.

Hilary is the official name of the first hurricane in 84 years. Rancho Mirage is one of the cities in California that is flooded. Photos from the Eisenhower Hospital in Rancho Mirage show the extent.

This is at a time when the hurricane has not officially hit the US and is still doing its damage in Northern Mexico.

Floods in Los Angeles County cities such as Santa Monica, crazy surfers riding waves in Newport Beach, this is a once-in-a-lifetime hurricane in Southern California today.

It’s impossible to drive on I-10 and see the car in front of one, raging storms in San Diego, mudflows in Sheep Canyon, northeast of Los Angeles.

More than 100 flights are already canceled in San Diego.

At the same time, a 5.2-strong earthquake rocked Ventura County in California along the Sisar Fault system, not the San Andreas Fault, as reported by some news outlets.

Massive boulders from rock slides are blocking parts of Interstate 8 near Ocotillo, CA.