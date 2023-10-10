Meeting and Incentive Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News Spain Travel

Smart City Expo World Congress 2023 in Barcelona

48 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson

Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), the international summit on cities and smart urban solutions, organized by Fira De Barcelona, will hold its biggest edition to date in 2023.

The event is set to break records with a 55% increase in exhibition floorspace and 20% more attendees compared to previous years. Over 1,000 exhibitors, 25,000 delegates, and representatives from more than 800 cities and 140 countries are expected to travel to Barcelona.

The event will feature pavilions from cities and countries including Brazil, China, Estonia, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and USA, among others.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

