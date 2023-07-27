Safety Warning Issued for US Citizens in Ireland

American travelers have been advised to take special precautions and follow a number of safety measures in the Irish capital.

In a security alert published this week on the website of the US Embassy in Dublin, Ireland, US citizens were urged to be aware of their surroundings, avoid walking alone, especially at night, and to research their intended travel destinations before traveling to them.

American travelers have been advised to take special precautions and follow a number of safety measures as the Irish capital is experiencing a surge in violent crimes. The warning comes as Dublin authorities are trying to boost the local police force.

The United States Embassy in Dublin has also advised Americans to “keep a low profile,” avoid staring for too long at their phones, limit earbud/headphone use in public and be mindful of alcohol consumption, pointing out that pick-pocketing, mugging and “snatch and grab” theft of mobile phones and other valuable items can occur.

American visitors have also been urged not to don any expensive jewelry or watches and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash or placing US passports, cash, cell phones or other valuables in easy-to-reach pockets or on tables in public places.

The embassy warning comes just days after an American tourist was seriously injured during a violent assault in the center of Dublin. Last Sunday, the city’s Children’s Court charged a 14-year-old boy with assaulting the 57-year-old tourist.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced this week that he will be meeting with Police Commissioner Drew Harris to discuss the spike in violent attacks in the country and will also be seeking to find a way to recruit more officers.

Varadkar also noted that aside from increasing recruitment it is also necessary to address the “underlying issues” around addiction and poverty in order to crack down on crime.

“We need to be willing to tackle the causes of crime as well as tackling crime itself,” he said.