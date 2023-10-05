eTurboNews | eTN Meeting and Incentive Travel NewsBrief Safer Travel Short News Spain Travel

Safety and Fire Prevention at Spanish and International Nightlife Congress

The ninth and the fourth Spanish Nightlife Congress will be based on one of the main pillars marking the industry agenda today: safety and fire prevention championed by the Spain Nightlife and International Nightlife business associations as the sector’s commitment to the safety of its nightlifers and workers.

To that end, an array of national and international experts in fire prevention will meet in Barcelona on November 27 and 28.

The roll-out of measures to prevent sexual violence, the sector’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, and the figure of women in nightlife will be other topics at the centre of these meetings.

