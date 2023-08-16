Richard Cohen talks on “Build Your Winning Team”

James Thurlby (seen center in the image), President of Skal International Bangkok, and his Executive Committee Members jointly organized a Business Luncheon Talk on “Build Your Winning Team”, with Richard Cohen (fifth right), CEO of The Lab, and famous personal coach, as guest speaker at Hotel Nikko Bangkok, Thonglor recently.

The event was attended by owners and top executives of Thailand’s leading tourism organizations and celebrities with a warm welcome by Ted Kitahara (fifth left), General Manager of the hotel.

Who Was There

Image shows from left to right:

– Michael Bamberg, Secretary of Skal International Bangkok.

– Pichai Visutriratana, Director of Events, Skal International Bangkok.

– Kanokros Wongvekin, Director of Public Relations, Skal International Bangkok

– Max Ma, Memberships Director of Skal International Bangkok.

– Ted Kitahara, General Manager of Hotel Nikko Bangkok Thonglor.

– James Thurlby, President of Skal International Bangkok.

– Richard Cohen, CEO of The Lab.

– Earth Saisawang, President of Hotel’s Marketing Communications Club of Thailand

– John Neutze, Treasurer of Skal International Bangkok

– Dr. Scott Smith, Young Skal Director of Skal International Bangkok.

– Andrew J. Wood, Vice President 2, Skal International Bangkok

Skal International

Skal International began in 1932 with the founding of the first Club of Paris, promoted by the friendship arising between a group of Parisian Travel Agents who were invited by several transport companies to the presentation of a new aircraft destined for the Amsterdam-Copenhagen-Malmo flight.

Motivated by their experience and the good international friendships that emerged in these trips, a large group of professionals led by Jules Mohr, Florimond Volckaert, Hugo Krafft, Pierre Soulié, and Georges Ithier, founded the Skal Club in Paris on December 16, 1932. In 1934, Skal International was founded as the only professional organization promoting global tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the tourism industry.

Its more than 12,802 members, entailing of industry’s managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional, and international levels to do business among friends throughout more than 309 Skal clubs along 84 countries.

The vision and mission of Skal is to be a trusted voice in travel and tourism through leadership, professionalism, and friendship; to work together to achieve the organization’s vision, maximize networking opportunities, and support a responsible tourism industry.