SKAL: Record-breaking Success of its Sustainable Tourism Awards 

2 days ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Skål International: Twenty-year commitment to sustainability in tourism
Skål International celebrates record-breaking success of its Sustainable Tourism Awards Entries Reception.

Skål International, a leading tourism organization founded in 1934, is delighted to announce the resounding success of its recent awards entries’ reception, with 68 participants from 18 countries worldwide entering eight of the available categories. 

This awards program held annually since 2002, serves as a platform to give recognition to contributions, remarkable achievements, innovation, and best practices in terms of sustainability and responsible tourism.

Skål International is an Affiliate Member of the U.N. World Tourism Organization since 1984 and continues joining forces to give a greater dimension to the Sustainable Tourism Awards.

And, for the fifth consecutive year, we keep the partnership with Biosphere© and the Responsible Tourism Institute to give the ‘Skål Biosphere Sustainable Special Award’ to each of the winners of the Sustainable Tourism Awards.  

