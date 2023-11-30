Over 1 Million Airline Seats Secured for Winter Out of US Gateways to Jamaica

Jamaica‘s Tourism Minister Bartlett anticipates a record winter tourist season, as winter travelers have just over two weeks to begin their vacations. Bartlett reveals that the surge in airlift for this season is a 13 percent increase compared to the previous winter, which saw a remarkable 923,000 airline seats.

Minister Bartlett explained:

“To date, ten airlines have some 5,914 flights booked out of key US gateways to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay and Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston between January and April 2024, adding to the flurry expected over the 2023 Christmas holiday period.

During this period, the airlines’ seat reservations and flight counts are as follows: American – 305,436 seats on 1,727 flights, Southwest – 106,925 seats on 611 flights, Delta – 205,776 seats on 1,119 flights, JetBlue – 242,347 seats on 1,434 flights, United – 92,911 seats on 525 flights, and Frontier – 25,482 seats on 137 flights.

Spirit, Sun Country, and ALG Charter have added a total of 65,677 seats on 361 flights, contributing to the overall increase of 121,104 seats compared to the corresponding 2022/23 winter period. Caribbean Airlines from New York will also provide additional airlift.

“These numbers reflect the ongoing effort of the Ministry of Tourism, through the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) as our marketing arm.”

[We are] “working alongside our international and local partners in the travel and hospitality sectors, to ensure continuous growth in our tourism industry.”

He also said that “already for the period, January to November 29, 2023, preliminary figures indicate that some 2.5 million stopover visitors have graced our shores, accounting for an 18% increase over the same period in 2022 and a 10% increase over the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.”

“If we continue on this impressive growth trajectory, we will be on track to meet our new projections of 4 million visitors and foreign exchange earnings of US$4.1 billion by year-end.”

