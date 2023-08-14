No Nonessential Travel to West Maui

Governor Josh Green, M.D., returned from Maui today and issued the fifth Emergency Proclamation (EP) relating to the ongoing devastation created by the wildfires on Maui and in Hawai’i Counties.

It lifts the $10 million cap on expenditures from the Major Disaster Fund to respond to this emergency and discourages nonessential travel to West Maui to free up accommodations for displaced residents and emergency workers.

The fifth proclamation suspends additional laws to facilitate emergency response, recovery, and rebuilding. It confirms that healthcare facilities and professionals engaging in emergency response are immune from civil liability during the proclamation period, except for willful misconduct, gross negligence, or recklessness.

It also allows pharmacists to refill prescriptions for people directly affected by the wildfire emergency with up to a 30-day supply, even when the pharmacist is unable to obtain refill authorization from the prescriber.

The fifth proclamation supersedes the August 10, 2023, fourth proclamation relating to wildfires. The disaster emergency relief period shall commence immediately and continue through August 31.