New Victoria to Las Vegas Flights with WestJet

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Harry Johnson
Canada’s WestJet announced that beginning February 1, 2024, he airline will operate nonstop air service between Victoria, BC and Las Vegas, NV, twice weekly, as the carrier continues to strengthen its investments in Western Canada through increased sun and leisure connections.

WestJet Victoria to Las Vegas flights will be reintroducing the airline’s first transborder connection from the island, for the first time since 2017.

New flight will provide residents of Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island with convenient nonstop service to a popular US destination and deliver even more affordable and accessible opportunities to escape the cold and find the sun this winter.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

