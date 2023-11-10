New Toronto to Fort Myers Flight on Porter Airlines

Canada’s Porter Airlines announced the launch of daily, roundtrip service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, FL.

Flights between Toronto Pearson and Fort Myers are operated by the state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The 132-seat, all-economy aircraft has a two-by-two configuration, which makes Porter Airlines the only carrier that can promise passengers no middle seats.

Fort Myers is one of the new non-stop routes Porter Airlines introduced this year to serve the growing number of Canadians eager to travel south. Other routes in Florida include Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) to Tampa (TPA), Orlando (MCO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA), and Ottawa (YOW) to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

Since 2006, Porter Airlines’ fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada.