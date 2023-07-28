Morocco and Tunisia by Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises launches “Morocco and Tunisia: A Journey of the Senses,” its second cruise in 2023 featuring exclusive experiences dedicated to members of C|Club, Costa’s loyalty program. Onboard offerings organized especially for the cruise will engage and inspire C|Club members

From Savona, Italy, Destinations include Palermo, Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; La Goulette (Tunis), Tunisia; Barcelona, Cartagena, Cadiz, Malaga, Spain; Marseilles, France; Tangier, Morocco; and an extended two-day port call in Casablanca, Morocco, to give guests more time ashore to explore cities like Marrakech and Fez.