Mineta San José International 100% renewable energy driven

As of July 1, 2022, Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) upgraded to San José Clean Energy’s (SJCE) TotalGreen service for all City-owned buildings at the Airport. TotalGreen provides 100% percent renewable, emission-free energy from renewable sources such as sunlight and wind, thus completing one important goal of SJC’s Sustainability Management Plan.
Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success
You may also like
New Airbus A321XLR jet takes off for the first time
First lawsuit filed in fatal Amtrak train derailment
New General Manager at Margaritaville Beach House Key...
World’s most affordable luxury travel...
Tourist shot after gambling in a Las Vegas Casino on...
Montego Bay and Hartford: Fly there fast!
Destinations International announces new Sr. VP
Canada extends current entry rules for foreign...
New strategic partnership enhances online travel
Most dangerous US travel destinations by cybercrime
Forget visa-free: Ukraine introduces entry visas for...
US Organizations Call for National Park Visitor...
Spotlight set to fall on Caribbean travel destinations
Disney Wish calls Port Canaveral its new homeport
Cayman Airways now Connects US West Coast Travelers
Israel wants Saudi Arabia to allow direct Hajj flights...
Barbados will benefit from TUI UK Winter 2022/23...
Qatar Airways seals new deal with Paris Saint-Germain
Record number of Caribbean nationals receive 2022...
Key West Fantasy Fest set to dazzle
Travelport and American Express agree to technology...
Hong Kong, an East-West culture bridge
Wentworth By The Sea: Largest coastal wood structure
Do you love the United States of America? Happy 4th of...
Best US cities to visit this summer break
What’s new in The Bahamas in September 2022
New General Manager at JW Marriott Desert Springs...
Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2022 announced by...
IGLTA launches one-of-a-kind LGBTQ+ virtual marketplace
World’s safest and least safe countries for women to...
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Leave a Comment