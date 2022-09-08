Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Mineta San José International 100% renewable energy driven

14 mins ago
by editor
5 min read

As of July 1, 2022, Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) upgraded to San José Clean Energy’s (SJCE) TotalGreen service for all City-owned buildings at the Airport. TotalGreen provides 100% percent renewable, emission-free energy from renewable sources such as sunlight and wind, thus completing one important goal of SJC’s Sustainability Management Plan.

