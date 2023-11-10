Management Agreement Buyout at Trump International Hotel Waikiki

Trump Hotels and Irongate, the front desk unit owner, announced today that, after over a decade of operation, they have come to a mutual agreement for a significant buyout of the hotel management and license agreements for the Trump International Hotel, Waikiki.

Part of the Waikiki Beach Walk complex, this luxe hotel is set in a 38-story tower. It’s 0.6 miles from Waikiki Beach and 0.4 miles from the Royal Hawaiian Center.

The 462-residence property, which opened in 2009, has been a Forbes Travel Guide five-star hotel over the past 10 consecutive years and has also received numerous awards for its five-star service.

Trump International Hotel, Waikiki will continue to be managed by Trump Hotels through February 6, 2024.