Management Agreement Buyout at Trump International Hotel Waikiki

44 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Trump Hotels and Irongate, the front desk unit owner, announced today that, after over a decade of operation, they have come to a mutual agreement for a significant buyout of the hotel management and license agreements for the Trump International Hotel, Waikiki.

Part of the Waikiki Beach Walk complex, this luxe hotel is set in a 38-story tower. It’s 0.6 miles from Waikiki Beach and 0.4 miles from the Royal Hawaiian Center.

The 462-residence property, which opened in 2009, has been a Forbes Travel Guide five-star hotel over the past 10 consecutive years and has also received numerous awards for its five-star service.

Trump International Hotel, Waikiki will continue to be managed by Trump Hotels through February 6, 2024.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

