Malta’s La Valette Marathon – Run Alongside 8,000 years of History and Mediterranean Waves

Get ready to embark on an epic journey through 8,000 years of history while enjoying the stunning Mediterranean coastline. The highly anticipated third edition of the La Valette Marathon, a full or half marathon event, is set to take place on March 24, 2024, in Malta, often referred to as the ‘jewel of the Mediterranean.’

The La Valette Marathon by Corsa is not just a race; it’s an immersive experience that combines the thrill of running with a captivating journey through Malta’s rich cultural heritage. Runners will have the idyllic Mediterranean Sea on their left as they follow an entirely coastal route certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). This Marathon allows participants to immerse themselves in this enchanting world while pursuing their passion for running.

With its 8,000 years of history, Malta is like an open-air museum. The marathon route will take participants past mediaeval fortifications, and iconic landmarks, providing a unique opportunity to run alongside the island’s remarkable past. As runners navigate the coastal route, they’ll also be treated to breathtaking vistas of the Mediterranean Sea, its crystal-clear waters glistening under the Maltese sun. The scenic beauty of Malta will be their constant companion, with the added allure of delightful weather in March, boasting average temperatures of 63℉.

Aerial view of Malta

The La Valette Marathon offers options for both seasoned marathoners and those looking to conquer their first half marathon. Whether it’s 42 kilometers (26.2 miles) or 21 kilometers (13.1 miles), participants will experience the magic of Malta. For those who are looking for a different challenge, the La Valette Marathon also caters for running teams interested in their Relay, and those who want to take in the views at a slower pace with their 21-kilometer (13.1 miles) Walkathon.

Beyond the race, the La Valette Marathon is a celebration of unity and spirit.

Runners from diverse backgrounds will come together to share moments of triumph, forging connections that extend beyond the finish line.

Malta is the perfect setting for this extraordinary event. Its history, culture, and natural beauty make it a destination like no other. So, whether you’re a competitive marathoner, a casual runner, or simply an adventurer seeking a unique experience, mark your calendar for March 24, 2024, and join us in the heart of the Mediterranean for The La Valette Marathon. Head to www.lavalettemarathon.com to find out more and register for this unmissable event.

The La Valette Marathon is an annual marathon event held in Malta, a Mediterranean island renowned for its rich history and scenic beauty. The marathon route, certified by AIMS, offers runners a unique opportunity to run alongside 7000 years of history with the stunning Mediterranean Sea as their backdrop. It celebrates wellness, athleticism, and community while showcasing the cultural heritage of Malta. For more information, visit www.lavalettemarathon.com.

Sunny Islands of Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, mediaeval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 8,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.VisitMalta.com.