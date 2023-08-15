Malta’s Natural Beauty And Coastal Charms

Malta is a southern-European island country consisting of a group of 21 islands. 18 of those islands full of natural beauty are uninhabited.

Exploring these areas during the summer months entails facing intense heat, prompting visitors to wisely escape Valletta, the capital, in search of refreshing coastal winds. Throughout Malta, each beach stretch serves as a natural spectacle.

White Gold of Gozo

White Gold of Gozo (Image: DPA)

Apart from Malta’s main island, the other two inhabited islands consist of Gozo and Comino. While Malta serves as the cultural and economic hub of the small Mediterranean nation, Gozo, located approximately 5 kilometers (3 miles) from Malta’s northwestern part, is renowned for its rustic vistas and expansive panoramas. Daily ferry links between Valletta and the island are available, with Gozo encompassing around 67 square kilometers (26 square miles) of land.

Fishing Village of Marsaxlokk

Natural Rocky Pool (Image: DPA via Daily Sabaj)

Located in the southeastern region of Malta’s main island, you’ll find the charming fishing village of Marsaxlokk. The harbor bustles with numerous tiny fishing boats, appearing as if they are ready to strike the perfect pose for a memorable photograph.

Alongside lively market, there’s also St. Peter’s Pool. Situated to the east of Marsaxlokk, St. Peter’s a natural swimming pool. It was sculpted by winds and waves over time from the coastal plateau.

Blue Grotto

Blue Grotto (Photo: DPA)

The grotto sits beneath a towering rock arch, measuring 50 meters (164 feet) in height. It comprises six caves, shaped by the sea over countless millennia.

After a fishing boat enters the cave network, the water transforms into an astonishingly vibrant turquoise color. The cave walls come alive with dancing reflections of blue shimmering light, a unique interplay of colors that becomes visible to the observer. This is why it is referred as the “Blue Grotto.”

Malta versus Neighboring Tourist Destinations

Sicily, Italy

Malta and Sicily, located relatively close to each other, share a Mediterranean charm and historical significance. Sicily boasts a larger landmass with diverse landscapes, including iconic cities like Palermo and Catania, as well as famous archaeological sites like the Valley of the Temples. Malta, on the other hand, offers a more compact experience with its unique blend of cultural heritage, stunning coastal vistas, and intriguing historic sites like the ancient temples of Hagar Qim and Mnajdra.

Tunisia

Malta and Tunisia, though not adjacent, share some Mediterranean influences while having distinct identities. Tunisia boasts a fusion of North African and Arab cultures, with attractions like the historic city of Carthage and the ancient ruins of Dougga. Malta, with its smaller size, showcases a unique blend of Mediterranean and European influences, evident in its architecture, cuisine, and language. The island is home to well-preserved sites like the Hypogeum of Ħal-Saflieni, showcasing its prehistoric heritage.

