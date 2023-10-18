Malta to Host Joseph Calleja Christmas Special with Special Guest Andrea Bocelli

This event will take place at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre in Attard, Malta.

Joseph Calleja, internationally renowned Maltese Tenor and Andrea Bocelli, world famous Italian Tenor, will join forces for an unforgettable concert experience in Malta this November.

The highly anticipated event will serve as a spectacular start to the Christmas season, enchanting locals and tourists-alike with their timeless voices and stunning performances.

The concert will take place on November 25, 2023, at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre (also known as MFCC) in Ta’ Qali, Attard, Malta.

VisitMalta link to event: https://www.visitmalta.com/en/events-in-malta-and-gozo/event/joseph-calleja-christmas-special/

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.showshappening.com/Mint-Media/Joseph-Calleja-Christmas-Special-with-Andrea-Bocelli

