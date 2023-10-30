Airline News eTurboNews | eTN Kazakhstan Travel NewsBrief

Maldives, Bangkok, Phuket, Doha, Jeddah Flights on Air Astana

33 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana airline announced the resumption of services from Almaty and Astana on seasonal routes and increases in frequencies to popular destinations in Asia and the Gulf.

On October 29, 2023, Air Astana switched to a Winter Schedule, and will operate five flights per week on the Almaty-Maldives route, as well as four charter flights per week on the Almaty-Sri Lanka route.

Flights from Almaty to Bangkok will increase from three to seven per week, whilst flights from Almaty to Phuket will increase from four to eleven per week. Kazakhstan citizens can travel to Thailand visa free until the end of February 2024.

Flights to Dubai from Almaty will increase from seven to twelve per week, and from Astana from six to ten per week. There will also be charter flights from both Almaty and Astana to Doha in Qatar once a week.

On the Almaty-Delhi route, the number of flights will increase to eleven per week and on the Almaty-Jeddah route, three per week.

