Short News Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Tourism Transportation News

Lufthansa to Upgrade Cabins of 38 A320s

Add Comment
7 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
lufthansa,lufthansa airlines, Lufthansa to Upgrade Cabins of 38 A320s, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

SME in Travel? Click here!

Lufthansa intends to update the interiors of certain short and medium-haul airplanes, implementing various modifications.

Starting in the spring of 2025, Lufthansa plans to introduce fresh cabins on 38 Airbus A320 planes. These aircraft are currently in operation, and the upgrades will include what Lufthansa describes as “an innovative new cabin.”

Lufthansa’s upcoming cabin upgrades for its Airbus A320 aircraft will include larger overhead bins that can hold twice as many carry-on bags, USB ports at every seat (already available on some newer narrow-body aircraft), tablet and smartphone holders at each seat (first time ever in Lufthansa), and seats with increased legroom due to ergonomic backrest shaping. However, Lufthansa has not yet released images of these new cabins.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing