Jamaica is a big hit at IMEX

Jamaica Tourist Board and local stakeholder partners promoted group business to the island and announced hosting of CMITE 2023.

Continuing to demonstrate its appeal for groups, Jamaica was popular among MICE planners attending IMEX America, one of the premier global trade shows in the meetings and events sector, from October 11-13 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Visiting the Jamaica Tourist Board’s booth in droves, the attendees had the opportunity to learn about the island’s the island’s new and ongoing developments, programs, offers and initiatives relevant to the group business market as it continues to rebound.

“Group business is an important component of our tourism sector and one which we are proactively targeting for growth,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White.

“Jamaica’s travel industry is truly resilient and is on the cusp of a full recovery from the pandemic, so there’s never been a better time to book meetings and events on island.

“Our local hotel and DMC partners are consummate professionals dedicated to creating seamless in-destination experiences and they continue to develop new offers specifically designed to attract the MICE market.”

John Woolcock, Manager, Groups & Conventions, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “It is extremely gratifying to see so many meeting planners in attendance stopping by the Jamaica booth to learn more about our product.

“We have an abundance of diverse activities to appeal to groups that align perfectly with current marketplace trends.”

“From authentic cultural experiences to river rafting or hiking in the Blue Mountains, Jamaica offers so much more than just sun, sea and sand for planners’ clients to enjoy.”

Partner hotel offers promoted by Jamaica at IMEX included Half Moon’s “Ultimate Group Experience” and Playa Resorts’ “More Meetings Offer” and “Double Your Events Bonus Offer,” all of which provide discounts on new group bookings this year.

Jamaica also highlighted what’s new from local DMCs, such as Turrismo Jamaica DMC’s new “Exodus Experience” yachting tours and Island Routes’ new personalized team-building activities, power boat excursions and Mini Cooper tours.

The Jamaica Tourist Board further announced that the island will serve as the host destination for CMITE 2023, which will be held from August 21-24, 2023, at Secrets Wild Orchid and Secrets St. James in Montego Bay.

CMITE, the Caribbean Meeting and Incentive Travel Exchange, is the only one-to-one MICE event in the Caribbean that takes place in private, deluxe rooms and connects pre-qualified, fully hosted, North American meeting planners & incentive buyers with leading Caribbean suppliers.

For more information on Jamaica, please go to visitjamaica.com.

For more specific information about meeting in Jamaica, please click here.

* For additional details about these offers, please contact the property or DMC directly.

About The Jamaica Tourist Board

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

In 2021, the JTB was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination,’ ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’ for the second consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named it the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 14th consecutive year; and the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’ for the 16th consecutive year; as well as the ‘Caribbean’s Best Nature Destination’ and the ‘Caribbean’s Best Adventure Tourism Destination.’ In addition, Jamaica was awarded four gold 2021 Travvy Awards, including ‘Best Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas,’ ‘Best Culinary Destination –Caribbean,’ Best Travel Agent Academy Program,’; as well as a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 10th time. In 2020, the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 ‘Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism’. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Website or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog.

