A Leader Behind the Jamaica Tourist Board

The man’s name is Donovan White. He is the director of Tourism in the tourism dependent Caribbean Island Nation of Jamaica.

At the just concluded IMEX Trade Show in Las Vegas, eTurboNews publisher Juergen Steinmetz met the man who is the mover and shaker behind the incredible Jamaica Tourist Board. Thanks to his minister Edmund Bartlett, the recovery process in Jamaica has been maneuvered going through and coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic by what many say by the most experienced minister of tourism in the world, leading a team of professionals like Donovan White \.

Donovan White is a man who breathes tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board but he is doing his maneuvering often in the background.

The Jamaica tourism recovery by Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett steered the islands tourism industry away from a collapse and turned it into a success story like no other.

This enabled White to expand to new markets and new ideas.

White told eTurboNews had his eyes on the lucrative meeting and incentive industry last week in securing new events to come to Jamaica.

He told eTurboNews that Jamaica is preparing to make events big. Jamaica will play a role in the upcoming IMEX trade show in Germany and is eyeing new markets from around the globe.

The all-inclusive concept is helping Jamaica to maintain sustainability for its people and provide a more competitive and luxurious travel experience for both visitors ready to relax and others to do business or attend meetings.

He explains more in the Breaking News Show recorded on October 12 from the Mandalay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

DONOVAN WHITE, Director of Tourism Jamaica

What he had to say will not just stay in Las Vegas, it will become a new trend and is already converted into action for tourism for the country of Bob Marley and beyond.

