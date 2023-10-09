Terror Attack Update African Tourism Board Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Crime News Destination News Egypt Travel feeds Israel Travel News Update Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Travel Wire News World Travel News

Israeli Tourists Killed in Egypt by Terrorist Policeman

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Two members of an Israeli tourist group were killed, one Egyptian, and another was injured by Egyptian terrorist cop.

Egyptian police officer opened fire in the tourist area of Alexandria yesterday, killing two Israeli visitors and a local resident.

Terrorist cop apparently used his personal firearm in the attack, which happened close to the Pompey’s Pillar – a popular tourist attraction in Alexandria, Egypt.

The victims of the terror attack were reportedly part of an Israeli sightseeing group.

According to a local secuity source, “two members of an Israeli tourist group were killed, one Egyptian, and another was injured.”

“The police officer was immediately arrested and legal measures are being taken against him. The injured person was transferred to hospital for treatment,” the official added.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the deaths of two Israeli tourists in a statement yesterday.

“This morning during a visit of Israeli tourists in Alexandria, Egypt, a local opened fire at them, murdering two Israeli citizens and their Egyptian guide,” it said.

“In addition, there is a wounded Israeli in moderate condition.”

Alexandria terrorist attack comes a day after Palestinian terrorists launched an terror attack on Israel from Gaza.

Unlike many countries in the region, Egypt had reached a peace accord with Israel many years ago and the North African country has often participated in mediation talks in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, anti-Israeli sentiment remains high in Egypt, flaring up during periods of violence between Israel and Palestinian terrorists.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

