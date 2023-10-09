Israeli Tourists Killed in Egypt by Terrorist Policeman

Egyptian police officer opened fire in the tourist area of Alexandria yesterday, killing two Israeli visitors and a local resident.

Terrorist cop apparently used his personal firearm in the attack, which happened close to the Pompey’s Pillar – a popular tourist attraction in Alexandria, Egypt.

The victims of the terror attack were reportedly part of an Israeli sightseeing group.

According to a local secuity source, “two members of an Israeli tourist group were killed, one Egyptian, and another was injured.”

“The police officer was immediately arrested and legal measures are being taken against him. The injured person was transferred to hospital for treatment,” the official added.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the deaths of two Israeli tourists in a statement yesterday.

“This morning during a visit of Israeli tourists in Alexandria, Egypt, a local opened fire at them, murdering two Israeli citizens and their Egyptian guide,” it said.

“In addition, there is a wounded Israeli in moderate condition.”

Alexandria terrorist attack comes a day after Palestinian terrorists launched an terror attack on Israel from Gaza.

Unlike many countries in the region, Egypt had reached a peace accord with Israel many years ago and the North African country has often participated in mediation talks in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, anti-Israeli sentiment remains high in Egypt, flaring up during periods of violence between Israel and Palestinian terrorists.