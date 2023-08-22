Israel Ministry of Tourism Appoints Key Leaders

The Israel Ministry of Tourism announced four new key appointments to its organization across several regions.

Lorin Maugery has been named as new Consul for Tourism Affairs overseeing the US southern region. Allen Kantorowitz has been named business development manager overseeing the ministry’s northeast team. Kort Weldon joins the ministry as the new faith-based marketing director whose new mission is to work closely with the US southern regions and its many community and religious-based organizations. And Matthew Ryan Tally has been assigned to the ministry’s Midwest Regino of Chicago as its new public relations director.