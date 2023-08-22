Israel Travel Newsletter People in Travel and Tourism Short News

Israel Ministry of Tourism Appoints Key Leaders

Add Comment
10 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

The Israel Ministry of Tourism announced four new key appointments to its organization across several regions.

Lorin Maugery has been named as new Consul for Tourism Affairs overseeing the US southern region. Allen Kantorowitz has been named business development manager overseeing the ministry’s northeast team. Kort Weldon joins the ministry as the new faith-based marketing director whose new mission is to work closely with the US southern regions and its many community and religious-based organizations. And Matthew Ryan Tally has been assigned to the ministry’s Midwest Regino of Chicago as its new public relations director.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly