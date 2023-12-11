Iberia Lands in Qatar With New Madrid to Doha Flight

Iberia’s inaugural direct flight from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar landed at Hamad International Airport today. This new service solidifies Hamad International Airport (DOH) as a global gateway. The daily flights provided by Iberia complement Qatar Airways’ existing two daily flights connecting the capital cities of Spain and Qatar, as well as the three daily flights between Barcelona and Doha.

These expanded services demonstrate a commitment to the Spanish market and support the joint endeavor of Qatar Airways, British Airways, and Iberia to develop the world’s largest airline joint business.

Madrid, London, and Doha, as strategic partners, provide unrivaled access to over 200 destinations in Asia, Australasia, the Middle East, and Africa. These hubs offer seamless transfers, ensuring efficient travel for passengers. Whether your journey takes you from Madrid to Bali, Sydney to Ibiza, Lisbon to Maputo, or Doha to Malaga, the extensive network enables swift and dependable itineraries for all travelers.

Passengers have the opportunity to transform a single vacation into two separate experiences by taking advantage of remarkable stopover packages in Qatar. These packages offer tours to passengers who have layovers of at least four hours or even overnight stays ranging from one to four nights.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club, Iberia Plus, and British Airways Executive Club members can collect and use Avios, a shared currency, for flights across all three airlines within the partnership.