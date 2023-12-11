Qatar Airways CEO Named to IATA Board of Governors

Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, has been chosen as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) serves as the global trade association for airlines, representing approximately 320 airlines or 83% of total air traffic. IATA’s primary objective is to advocate for airlines worldwide, taking the lead in representing and serving the airline industry.

Engr. Badr Al-Meer’s appointment as a Member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO) will enable him to contribute his extensive aviation sector expertise and knowledge. He will actively assist the association in shaping the future development of safe, secure, and sustainable air transport. By collaborating with members, Engr. Badr Al-Meer will work towards connecting and enriching our world through air travel.

AACO serves as the regional organization for Arab Airlines, representing a total of 34 carriers. Its primary objective is to foster collaboration among its members in various key areas, including aero-political matters, environmental sustainability, and training initiatives facilitated by its regional training center. Engr. Badr Al-Meer’s extensive experience in the aviation industry proves invaluable in AACO’s efforts to cooperate with regional and international organizations, both governmental and non-governmental entities, as well as airlines, manufacturers, and service providers.

On November 5, 2023, Engr. Badr Al-Meer assumed the position of GCEO at Qatar Airways, after serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport for over a decade. During his tenure at HIA, the primary airport and international gateway of Qatar, he played a crucial role in spearheading significant airport milestone initiatives.

Engr. Badr Al-Meer served as a Board Director of the Airports Council International in the Asia/Pacific Region from 2018 to 2020, playing a crucial role in shaping the future development and sustainability of airports.

Engr. Badr Al-Meer has been instrumental in significant projects in Qatar throughout his career. Now appointed as Group CEO, his expertise in aviation and project management positions him perfectly to lead Qatar Airways Group into an exciting new era of innovation and foster a united and motivated workforce.