Hong Kong International Boat Show 2023

24 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Hong Kong International Boat Show organized in response to the popular demand from boat dealers and boating enthusiasts, will return to the Club Marina Cove between November 30 and December 3, 2023.

More than 30 boats of the latest designs and makes from Italy, France, Britain, Poland, Finland, USA, South Africa, China and Hong Kong will be on display alongside water sports equipment and boating accessories as well as a car show.

The show has for the past three decades provided a unique platform for dealers and buyers to interact and share the latest designs and developments in boating.

Other boating-related services exhibitors include insurance, legal, arbitration, banking, maintenance, catering and boating management.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

