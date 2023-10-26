Hong Kong International Boat Show 2023

Hong Kong International Boat Show organized in response to the popular demand from boat dealers and boating enthusiasts, will return to the Club Marina Cove between November 30 and December 3, 2023.

More than 30 boats of the latest designs and makes from Italy, France, Britain, Poland, Finland, USA, South Africa, China and Hong Kong will be on display alongside water sports equipment and boating accessories as well as a car show.

The show has for the past three decades provided a unique platform for dealers and buyers to interact and share the latest designs and developments in boating.

Other boating-related services exhibitors include insurance, legal, arbitration, banking, maintenance, catering and boating management.