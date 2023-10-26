Holiday Season at Berlin Adlon Kempinski

Adlon Hotel in Berlin, Germany announced that it will launch its seven-week season of Christmas and New Year festivities on November 11, the 34th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin first opened in 1907 by Kaiser Wilhelm II, is the city’s most opulent and storied hotel located in the very heart of Berlin, right next to the famous Brandenburg Gate.

To accommodate the expected crush of guests, Adlon lobby will be augmented by seating in the hotel’s Winter Garden for “Winter Wonderland” afternoon teas throughout December. From 2pm on Advent Saturdays (December 9 and 16) gospel music will be performed by the Joseph Odogu Singers in the Adlon lobby lounge.