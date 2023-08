The Hawaii Tourism Authority published the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report for July which shows revenue dipping compared to a year ago.

The report indicates that revenue per available room (RevPAR) was down 6.6% when compared to July 2022. The average daily rate (ADR) was down 2% while occupancy was down nearly 4%. The survey included 155 properties representing 47,489 rooms, or 84.6% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands.