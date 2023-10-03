People in Travel and Tourism Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News Hotel News NewsBrief Saint Lucia Travel

Harbor Club St. Lucia Gets New GM

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
Harbor Club, Harbor Club St. Lucia Gets New GM, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz

SME in Travel? Click here!

The Harbor Club, Curio Collection by Hilton announced the appointment of Stephen Husbands as General Manager.

Stephen was previously International Director of Finance of the Golden Tulip Hotel group, Vice President for Operations and Finance at Louvre Hotels, Financial Controller for the Intercontinental Hotel Group in London, and more recently, as General Manager, led success for properties such as Body Holiday Saint Lucia, Sandals Regency La Toc, and Wonda World Project Africa.

Stephen was born and raised in Barbados, and has worked throughout the Caribbean, Africa, and Europe. He is the proud father of Luke, Jeda and Kenza Husbands.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing