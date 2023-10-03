Harbor Club St. Lucia Gets New GM

The Harbor Club, Curio Collection by Hilton announced the appointment of Stephen Husbands as General Manager.

Stephen was previously International Director of Finance of the Golden Tulip Hotel group, Vice President for Operations and Finance at Louvre Hotels, Financial Controller for the Intercontinental Hotel Group in London, and more recently, as General Manager, led success for properties such as Body Holiday Saint Lucia, Sandals Regency La Toc, and Wonda World Project Africa.

Stephen was born and raised in Barbados, and has worked throughout the Caribbean, Africa, and Europe. He is the proud father of Luke, Jeda and Kenza Husbands.