Global Bicycle Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 53.66 billion by 2032 | CAGR 9.2%

In 2021; the global bicycle market was valued at USD 53.66 billion. From 2023 to 2032, it is expected to expand at a 9.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The global closure of offline stores due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus led to a drop in bicycle sales. There has been an increase in people trying to avoid public transport for fear of becoming sick. This has resulted in a rise in bicycle demand. Bicycles are also considered safe and reliable transportation, as consumers have become more conscious about their health.

The bicycle is an eco-friendly mode of transport. It has many models, including cargo, electric, and mountain bikes. Road Soldiers, Easy Rider Bike Club, and Go Out and Travel Somewhere are some of the most prominent bicycle groups. The Cycling Club’s primary purpose is to inspire clients’ interest in bicycle riding. They organize many sporting events, entertainment, and bike rallies to encourage people to get on their bikes. The popularity of bicycling is increasing in Europe and North America.

Growing Demand:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 38 million children aged five and under were affected by obesity in 2019. An increasing number of obese children among younger people makes it imperative to live a healthy lifestyle. People worldwide are increasingly embracing exercise and walking to improve their health and fitness. Manufacturers are keen to develop sustainable products to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly bicycles. This will contribute to the growth of the global bicycle market in the coming years.

Click here to download a sample [email protected]: https://market.us/report/bicycle-market/request-sample/

Driving Factors:

Market growth in the Bicycle Market is driven by the increasing popularity of bicycling as an option for relaxation.

Restraining Factors:

The availability of aftermarket transportation solutions will stymie market growth.

The market growth forecast is likely to be limited by the availability of alternative transport solutions like mnc_cycles, scooters, or other micro-mobility solutions with a more extended travel range than bikes. The market will also likely be affected by delayed deliveries due to the pandemic-induced shortage of semiconductor chips.

Market Key Trends:

An Increase in the Number of Cycling Events

A growing user base for bicycles in trekking and other recreational activities will drive demand for sports and general bicycles.

Market growth is expected to be accelerated by the increasing popularity of celebrity endorsement and media coverage. Many European countries have governing bodies such as Cycling Ireland that promote road racing, touring, leisure cycling, track racing, and other off-road racing events. According to the Irish Sports Council (Ireland), investments made by Sport Ireland in Cycling Ireland have increased from EUR 289.1000 in 2015 to EUR 133.000 in 2019. This has encouraged consumers to take part in various cycling activities throughout Ireland. The event had two main goals: to raise awareness and encourage cycling in the city. This awareness campaign also helps to grow the market. The market grows because of international sporting events like the World Championships of Cycling.

Recent development:

Pon Bike bought the Dutch electric cargo bicycle manufacturer Urban Arrow in 2021. Urban Arrow operates in 20 countries currently, making it one of the fastest-growing producers of electric cargo bikes.

Trek Bicycle announced a partnership with Bike Exchange in 2020. This online marketplace is a place for bike and bicycle enthusiasts. This deal enabled North American Trek dealers the opportunity to sell and showcase Trek products online via BikeExchange.com.

Key Companies:

Accell Group

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Avon Cycles Ltd.

Cervelo

Dorel Industries Inc.

giant group

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

SCOTT Sports SA

Pedego inc.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Other Key Players

Segmentation:

By Product

Mountain Bikes

Hybrid Bicycle

Road Bikes

Cargo Bikes

Other Products

By Technology

Electric

Conventional

By End-User

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Key questions:

What is the Bicycle Market’s growth rate?

Who are the major players in the bicycle market?

Which region has the biggest market share in the bicycle industry?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Bicycle Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

Related Report:

About Market.us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth research and analysis. This company has been proving itself as a leading consulting and customized market researcher and a highly-respected syndicated market research report provider.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News