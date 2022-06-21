Breaking Travel News Business Travel Cruises Germany Hong Kong Investment Luxury News Responsible Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Genting Hong Kong’s unfinished mega-cruise ship to be sold for scrap

49 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Genting Hong Kong's unfinished mega-cruise ship to be sold for scrap
Written by Harry Johnson

After Genting Hong Kong Limited – a holding company that operates cruise and resort businesses, filed for bankruptcy June 19, 2022, the insolvency administration is seeking to liquidate some of the firm’s assets, including an unfinished mega-liner, Global Dream II, which was expected to become one of the world’s largest cruise ships.

According to insolvency administrator Christoph Morgen, some of the vessel’s systems and its engines will be resold, and the vessel’s unfinished hull, complete only in the lower area, will be sold for scrap.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

