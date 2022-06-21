Genting Hong Kong’s unfinished mega-cruise ship to be sold for scrap

After Genting Hong Kong Limited – a holding company that operates cruise and resort businesses, filed for bankruptcy June 19, 2022, the insolvency administration is seeking to liquidate some of the firm’s assets, including an unfinished mega-liner, Global Dream II, which was expected to become one of the world’s largest cruise ships.

According to insolvency administrator Christoph Morgen, some of the vessel’s systems and its engines will be resold, and the vessel’s unfinished hull, complete only in the lower area, will be sold for scrap.