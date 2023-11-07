EasyJet to Launch Direct Flights from Prague to Alicante

British low-cost airline EasyJet is introducing a new direct flight connecting Prague to sunny Alicante, Spain, commencing operations on April 1, 2024.

The service will run twice a week, specifically on Mondays and Fridays, with a travel time of around three hours. Tickets for this convenient route are available for purchase, starting at just 650 kronor for a one-way journey.

In addition to this, German low-cost carrier Eurowings will resume flights between Prague and Alicante starting March 31. This renewed competition is expected to drive down ticket prices, providing travelers with even more budget-friendly options.