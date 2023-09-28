Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain Opens in China

Thailand’s hotel and property development company, Dusit International, announced its continued expansion in China with the opening of the new Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain, Huzhou – the 11th luxury Dusit-branded property in China.

New resort brings holistic well-being to the fore with comprehensive dining, wellness, and lifestyle facilities and is located at Ying Valley Resort (the east foothills of Mogan Mountain) in the heart of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Shanghai’s economically thriving region.

Following the three core pillars of Devarana Wellness – Pause, Focus, and Growth – the resort provides spaces for holistic, multisensory wellness experiences, supporting positive lifestyle changes while helping guests to disconnect and reconnect mindfully.