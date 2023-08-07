Dubai’s Billion Dollar Economy Includes 8.5 Million Visitors

With 14 or more mega projects in the making in Saudi Arabia based on its Vision 2030, competing Dubai Public Relations is hard at work to tell the world the city’s economic result for the first 1/2 year of 2023.

Emirates and other international airlines flying to Dubai brought in 8.5 million international tourists to the city, making DXB the busiest airport for international flights.

The consolidated update released provides key updates on how this city of 3.6 million people is doing and the progress made in delivering against the goals laid out in the Emirate’s D33 Economic Agenda.

Dubai remains the wealthiest city in the Middle East and North Africa with the most billionaires, but Riyadh and Jeddah seem to be catching up.

Foreign investors accounted for 48% of the trading value in DFM during the first half of the year, with net purchases amounting to $890.2 billion with $77.5 billion in real-estate sales done.