Diabetic Footwear Market Size in USD 5.70 Million to Accelerate at 7.8% CAGR Through 2032

The market for Diabetic Footwear was worth USD 5.70 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a 7.8% compound annual growth (CAGR) between 2022 and 2032. These specialty products can help prevent foot injuries due to frequent mobility, removable shoe inserts, and insoles. They are also known for being flexible due to their stretchable material.

Many obese people are turning to custom shoes to alleviate discomfort and flat foot pain. The market for diabetic shoes will see a rise in demand due to increased life expectancy and awareness regarding preventing obesity-related risks such as diabetes and other cardiovascular diseases.

Most diabetic shoes are worn by the elderly. There are growing concerns about the side effects of synthetic medicines, and the preference for safer options is changing. To reduce the effects of diabetes, consumers prefer to wear diabetic shoes and use other healthy options. Technological advancements and medical improvements are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

These specialty shoes are available in various styles, including a flexible inner sole, inserted sole, or hybrid. This allows the consumer to use the product for many other purposes, such as posture improvement, pain relief, and protection against minor injuries that could harm a diabetic. This will drive product demand shortly.

Driving Factors

The rapid rise in diabetes cases drives the global diabetes shoe market. Market growth is also expected to be driven by rising interest in healthy lifestyles and growing concerns about diabetes. Due to increased designs catering to fashion concerns, high growth opportunities are expected worldwide for the diabetic shoe market.

Restraining Factors

The high cost of diabetic footwear restricts growth. Additionally, lack of production, volatile prices of raw materials, and low awareness among developing nations are the factors limiting the market growth. The lack of professionals and availability of alternatives are restraining factors hampering the global diabetic footwear market.

Market Key Trends

Diabetic Shoes Will Continue to Rule the Diabetic Footwear Market

As diabetic shoes offer greater comfort than sandals or slippers, the segment of diabetic footwear leads the market. Many types of diabetes care products are on the market, which supports increasing sales of diabetic footwear. The major players in diabetic shoe sales are increasing their focus on the internet shopping experience. They have developed strategies such as targeted marketing and online education to encourage diabetic patients to shop online for diabetic footwear. Consumers are more likely to shop online for diabetic shoes and other products because there is an online platform that works. The market for diabetic footwear is also supported by increasing recommendations from doctors to wear shoes that reduce the risk of developing diabetes and improve circulation. The market is seeing significant growth due to the increasing innovation by key players in developing fashionable and customized diabetic footwear that meets the current fashion trends, mainly from women.

Key Market Segments

Type

Shoes

Sandals

Slippers

Application

Online Platforms

Specialty Stores

Footwear Stores

Key Market Players included in the report:

ZEN

Toback Podiatry PLLC

Aetrex Industries Inc.

Dr. Zen Products Inc.

Finn Comfort

I-Runner

Pilgrim Shoes

New Balance Atheltics Inc.

Orthofeet Inc.

DJO Global Inc.

Hush Puppies Retail Inc.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc.

Drew Shoe Corporation

Podartis Srl

Propet USA Inc.

