Delta issues blanket travel waiver ahead of July Fourth chaos

Delta Air Lines announced that it is issuing a systemwide fare difference travel waiver ahead of the busy July Fourth holiday travel weekend.

The waiver allows Delta Air Lines‘ customers to rebook their trip to before or after potentially challenging weekend travel days – with no fare difference or change fees, as long as customers travel between the same origin and destination.

Customers can adjust their travel plans via My Trips or the Fly Delta app. Rebooked travel needs to take place by July 8, 2022.

Delta people are working around the clock to rebuild Delta’s operation while making it as resilient as possible to minimize the ripple effect of disruptions. Even so, some operational challenges are expected this holiday weekend.

This travel waiver is being issued to give Delta customers greater flexibility to plan around busy travel times, weather forecasts and other variables without worrying about a potential cost to do so.

Delta Air Lines is expected to carry customer volumes from Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4, not seen since before the pandemic as people yearn to connect with the world.

Waivers are typically issued only for a limited geographic area, reserved for weather events that are likely to cause widespread delays and cancellations, despite Delta’s best mitigation efforts.

This waiver goes beyond Delta’s standard no-change-fee policy for U.S. domestic travel for customers with Main Cabin and premium tickets.

