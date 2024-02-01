Ritz Carlton, Rosewood Mansion, The Joule – Luxury Hotels in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas is popular with luxury branded hotels, such as The Joule, or the Rosewood Mansion. Today Ritz Carlton wanted travelers to know, it opened its doors on January 23.

To be fair, Ritz Carlton is not the only option in Dallas, when it comes to luxury. Whether you are seeking a romantic getaway in Texas, a boutique hotel stay near the Dallas Arts District, or accommodations for a business gathering, this matchless property shares a selection of luxury Dallas hotel offers and vacation packages – and this is the Joule.

The Joule Dallas

A revitalized, Neo-gothic landmark in the heart of downtown Dallas, The Joule is a cultural hub, dining and retail destination, and neighborhood gathering place—all wrapped in a luxury boutique hotel. In a thriving urban setting, The Joule is an oasis for design lovers, art admirers, and appreciators of the uncommon.

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Its competitor, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas, Texas has many excellent reviews on Trip Advisor and other rating portals.

Some say the mansion is beautiful, has great service, and offers a luxury experience. Others mention the complimentary cookies, car service, and weekend brunch. A celebrated Texas icon, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek offers a world of singular style and refinement. Once a palatial private estate, the Uptown Hotel is tucked away in an exclusive neighborhood in the heart of Dallas.

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas Opens, Unveiling Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, opened its doors on January 23rd, becoming the newest addition to The Ritz-Carlton’s collection of over 110 hotels and resorts worldwide. The property has a 38-year-old legacy in the Dallas area and is undergoing a substantial $55 million renovation following its acquisition in 2022 through a joint venture between Trinity Investments and Partners Group. Nestled in the scenic Las Colinas hills, the hotel now offers a fresh take on modern luxury, providing a welcoming retreat for guests to enjoy.

Guided by acclaimed design firms Jeffrey Beers International and Leo A Daly, the initial phase of updates introduces several enhancements. These include the introduction of Bar Juniper, a new lobby bar spotlighting clear spirits. The design of this space is meticulously curated, incorporating feminine touches inspired by indigenous Texas vegetation. Additionally, 427 guest rooms have been revamped with elements that capture the free-spirited essence and lifestyle reflective of the resort’s historical roots as the former Little Ranch on the Hills. Furthermore, the property boasts new meeting spaces and state-of-the-art ballroom facilities, covering a generous 80,000 square feet.

“Our commitment is to deliver The Ritz-Carlton’s exceptional service in a destination that truly distinguishes itself,” commented Tod Morrow, General Manager for The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. “We are eager to introduce our guests, whether local or visitors, to innovative offerings and distinctive experiences that forge lasting memories.”

Ideally positioned on 400 acres, The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is situated on a former family ranch just minutes from downtown Dallas. Surrounded by a breathtaking natural setting, the property boasts two 18-hole golf courses and holds the esteemed certification of an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, capturing the innate beauty of Texas. Adjacent to the resort is The Nelson Sports and Golf Club, providing guests with access to expansive recreational facilities. These activities include outdoor tennis courts, racquetball, a world-class fitness center complete with Technogym equipment, a group exercise studio featuring classes from aerial yoga to cycling, and many more.

“The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is a highly anticipated addition to the brand,” says Jamie Kerr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton. “The property presents a wonderful opportunity to savor Texas’ natural landscape while indulging in luxurious accommodations, all while maintaining access to the city—a unique offering that we are delighted to provide our guests.”

There are upcoming enhancements coming to the property including several exciting additions. This February will mark the opening of Knife Italian, the latest restaurant concept by Michelin-starred chef John Tesar. This establishment beautifully weaves together the Italian heritage that is deeply rooted in Texas. Additionally, Campo Coffee & Provisions is set to debut, offering a European-inspired, locally roasted espresso program and a sommelier-curated selection of wines. As part of the transformation, the 14,000-square-foot on-site salon and spa will transition into the world-class The Ritz-Carlton Spa®. Furthermore, the resort pool is undergoing a complete reimagination, featuring luxury cabanas, expanded seating, and a new poolside bar to enhance the overall guest experience.

Additionally, The Ritz-Carlton Club® located on the second floor will open in February 2024 and allow guests looking for a highly personalized experience to enjoy modern Texas luxury in a distinctly immersive way. Among those unique offerings are five daily culinary presentations profiling the quintessential flavors of Texas and invite-only cultural experiences and events.