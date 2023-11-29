Copenhagen Recorded the Coldest November of the Century

Denmark experienced its coldest November night in 30 years with a temperature of -15 degrees Celsius. Copenhagen also broke an even older record during this cold spell.

Late November saw freezing temperatures with multiple instances of double-digit below-zero readings. Roskilde Airport hit the coldest point at -15 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest temperature recorded.

Tuesday night marked record low temperatures in various places. Copenhagen experienced its coldest November night in a hundred years, with the Frederiksberg district recording -7.7 degrees, the lowest since 1919.

Cities with fewer open spaces tend to have slightly higher temperatures. This circumstance partly explains why Copenhagen’s temperature record has remained unbroken for an extended period.

The temperature in Roskilde marks the lowest in Denmark for November in three decades. Over the past 150 years since records began in 1873, there have been only 13 instances of temperatures hitting -15 degrees Celsius in November, with the most recent occurrence being in 1993.

The lowest November temperature recorded stands at -21.3 degrees Celsius in 1973. Only twice before—specifically in 1884 and 1965—has the temperature dropped below -20 degrees Celsius in November.