China Welcomes First Club Med Urban Oasis Resort

Club Med announced the grand opening of Club Med Urban Oasis Xianlin Nanjing Resort in China.

The resort opened on October 18, 2023 – the same day that Urban Vacation Development Forum organized by Fosun Tourism Group. Representatives from the government, culture, tourism, research, and related industries gathered to discuss the future of the urban vacation industry by focusing on the new trends in the domestic cultural tourism market.

Club Med Urban Oasis is located 30 minutes from downtown Nanjing and Nanjing South Railway Station. It is also j500 meters from the Huitong Road Station of Nanjing Metro Line 4.

At the opening ceremony of Xianlin Nanjing Resort, Club Med announced a charity program to support rural areas, protect village doctors, and revitalize the countryside in China. From now on, for every accommodation order Club Med receives, they will donate 27 US cents (2 yuan RMB) to support the “Health of the Warm Heart of the Village Doctor” project which is co-sponsored by the Fosun Foundation and the China Population Welfare Foundation.